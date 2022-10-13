Liberty Expressway will undergo major changes in coming years

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is working to make changes to the Liberty Expressway.

Starting Thursday, Oct. 13, the speed limit has been reduced to 45 miles per hour on the bypass from Nottingham Way to the flyover in the area where Ledo Road connects with Dawson Road.

Nita Birmingham is the district communications specialist for the Georgia Department of Transportation. She told WALB that this project is greatly needed for the area.

“This was something that the Albany Metropolitan Planning Organization had approached Georgia DOT about many years ago,” Birmingham said. “In terms of needing another road to connect that area of Albany, the commercial area of Albany around Albany Mall to south Lee County.”

The project will take about two years to complete and is expected to cost a little over $21 million. However, she says once preliminary engineering and right-of-way costs are added, it will be bumped up to about $24.7 million in total costs.

“It starts from about where the Nottingham Way Exit is. Which is, I think, Exit 7,” Birmingham said. “And it goes on Liberty Expressway all the way down to past the flyover where Ledo Road connects with US 82. Or you might call that Dawson Road.”

Drivers can expect to see major changes.

“Probably the biggest change is you’ll have a roundabout in the Albany area over by the Albany Mall,” Birmingham said. “I believe that’s going to be Albany’s first roundabout. And then, you’re going to have two new bridges built on Liberty Expressway, because the Westover Boulevard extension is going to carry traffic from the Albany side, over to the Lee County side, will go underneath Liberty Expressway.”

Birmingham told WALB that she strongly encourages people to slow down around the construction sites as there will be workers and contractors on the side of the road constantly for the next couple of years.

