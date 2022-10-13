‘It’s never been easier to vote’: Brad Raffensperger speaks on voting in Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to Brad Raffensperger, it has never been easier to vote in Georgia than it is right now.

The Republican Secretary of State was in Columbus and campaigned for reelection, defending his support for Georgia’s new voting laws.

Raffensperger sat down with News Leader 9′s Barbara Gauthier for a one-on-one interview.

Even though Raffensperger was praised by many, including Democrats, for standing up to former President Donald Trump when he was asked to quote “find votes” to swing the 2020 presidential election in Trump’s favor.

Many have criticized Raffensperger and other Republicans for passing Georgia’s new “Election Integrity Act.”

Critics call the law restrictive, saying it will make voting more difficult, but Raffensperger says the numbers speak for themselves.

“Under the Election Integrity Act, we had 800,000 more voters than ever before. We’ll make sure we have fair and honest elections. It’s never been easier to register to vote. It’s never been easier to vote.”

Raffensperger predicts a high voter turnout for the upcoming midterms, driven by several national issues, including the economy and abortion -- not to mention the important congressional, state and local offices.

Democrat Bee Nguyen is challenging Raffensperger for the seat.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.