Golden Rams will host undefeated Benedict College for homecoming

The tigers are 6-0 and the golden rams are 5-1, so it will be a battle to be at the top of the SIAC East.(WALB)
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s homecoming for our golden rams..

but this will not be a breeze for them..

They will be hosting the undefeated benedict college tigers.

The tigers are 6-0 and the golden rams are 5-1, so it will be a battle to be at the top of the SIAC East.

ASU has been able to beat them three years in a row that included a mud bath in 2019 and a dominating performance last year.

Coach Giardina expressed why he’s not surprised the tigers are much improved this year.

He also talked about what quarterback Dionte Bonneau needs to do against this defense that only allows 8 points a game.

ASU head coach Gabe Giardina said Benedict College has a lot of good talent and they play really hard(WALB)

“I really respect what they do, I think these guys play hard and they have a good talent and shoot every once in a while we recruit against them. So either, we’re both real smart or we’re not so but i think have good players and i think that helps them tremendously. Throwing the ball accuratley. I think we have a plan to try to get some people open and when we do, let’s hit them in a chest. Let’s not throw it at their feet or over their head. And then there’s going to be times they do a great job, they got the right defense and they scheme against us at the right time and now it’s not the time to make a mistake, it’s the time to make a play with your feet” said Giardina.

Kickoff is at 2pm.

