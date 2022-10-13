Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Georgians who struggled with their mortgage because of the pandemic may be in luck

There is a program that will help Georgia homeowners with mortgage assistance; who suffered...
There is a program that will help Georgia homeowners with mortgage assistance; who suffered hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.(MGN)
By Jim Wallace
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - State officials want to make sure Georgians who experienced financial issues because of the pandemic know there is help. There is a program that will help homeowners with mortgage assistance; who suffered hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Georgia Homeowners Assistance Fund had $354 million allocated to the state. The funds are intended for homeowners who had financial hardships during the pandemic caused by COVID-19. State officials say the main aim is to keep Georgians in their homes.

“Maybe people lost a job. Maybe they had unexpected medical expenses. Maybe they were under-employed. Those are all the types of things that would allow somebody to qualify,” Deputy Commissioner for Housing with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, Tonya Cureton Curry said. “But there could be other things. So we encourage people to apply.”

The state has already granted $30 million to Georgia homeowners. You can apply for assistance by going clicking on the link to their website here.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coffee County's Willie Spence was one of three finalists on American Idol in 2021.
Willie Spence, American Idol runner-up and Douglas native, dies in Tenn. crash
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Christopher Tyreq James was arrested in connection to the death of Derrick Herring.
18-year-old charged in Cairo man’s shooting death
Rev. Charles Sherrod died at 85 on Tuesday. He died of natural causes at his home in Albany.
Charles Sherrod, Albany Civil Rights Movement spearhead, dies at 85
WALB
“Sometimes you fall behind and just need a little help to get you back above water, but I’m about to be out my house,” Georgia Rental Assistance leaves some searching for answers

Latest News

Photo of Mico Dennard Waters
Man arrested on 15 warrants after shooting at multiple people in Cordele, CPD says
From left: Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock
Virtually tied, Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock prepping for one and only debate
‘It’s never been easier to vote’: Brad Raffensperger speaks on voting in Georgia
Missing toddler believed to be dead, according to Chatham Co. Police