Georgians who struggled with their mortgage because of the pandemic may be in luck

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - State officials want to make sure Georgians who experienced financial issues because of the pandemic know there is help. There is a program that will help homeowners with mortgage assistance; who suffered hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Georgia Homeowners Assistance Fund had $354 million allocated to the state. The funds are intended for homeowners who had financial hardships during the pandemic caused by COVID-19. State officials say the main aim is to keep Georgians in their homes.

“Maybe people lost a job. Maybe they had unexpected medical expenses. Maybe they were under-employed. Those are all the types of things that would allow somebody to qualify,” Deputy Commissioner for Housing with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, Tonya Cureton Curry said. “But there could be other things. So we encourage people to apply.”

The state has already granted $30 million to Georgia homeowners. You can apply for assistance by going clicking on the link to their website here.

