Game of the Week: Brooks County @ Early County

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - Our game of the week will be in Blakely Friday night, where the undefeated Early County bobcats will play host to the Brooks County Trojans.

There’s no surprise to what kind of game this will be.

Two teams that want to run the ball down your throat.

Head coach Joel Harvin broke down their keys to victory and the tough task to stop Brooks County quarterback, Jamal Sanders.

Early County head coach Joel Harvin said the number one thing is to not turn the ball over and lose possessions. They're a possession heavy team. (WALB)

“The number one thing is to not turn the ball over, losing possessions. We’re a possession heavy team. Don’t necessarily mean we have to score every possession but if we could just move the ball and like you said keep it out of his hands, try to keep it out of his hands as much as possible and I know that’s hard to do because he is a punt returner, he does everything and kick return. So as long as our offense can stay on the field as long as we can get them on there then I think we’ll be ok” said Harvin.

Things haven’t been easy for the trojans.

They haven’t been able to play a game in 30 days since two teams backed out their schedule.

The Trojans will have to deal with the wing t offense but their goal is to make Early County quarterback, Astyn Grimes throw more than usual.

Brooks County head coach Maurice Freeman said they're going to force Early County's quarterback beat them instead of allowing him to manage the game (WALB)

“We’ve really tried to get everybody to do one job. Linebackers you have to read your guards to the back. Defensive linemen you have to read those guards and not get up field and everybody else just read your keys. Read your keys and if you read your keys, simple keys then we’ll be okay. We’re going to force him to win the game. He’s going to have to instead of being a manager, he’s got to be a winner” said Brooks County head coach, Maurice Freeman.

Make sure to tune into WALB News 10 at 5 & 6 Friday evening.

WALB News 10′s Keshawn will be going live with both coaches before the game.

Kickoff will be at 7:30 pm.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.