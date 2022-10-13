Ask the Expert
Front Passes, Beautiful Weekend Ahead

Video from WALB
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The rain is now over. Accumulations over the last 2 days are 1-2″ for most, and as high as 3-4′' for our viewing area. That is much needed drought relief.

We’ll warm to the low to mid 80s today. Cool air begins to filter in this evening, making it feel more comfortable outside. Dew points will drop from the 60s to the 40s this time tomorrow. A fall-like feel.

Temperatures start off in the low to mid 50s on Friday with clear skies. Highs near 80°. The evening will be great for Friday football.

The weekend will be a gradual warmup.

Highs in the lower 80s on Saturday, then mid 80s on Sunday. Lows near 50° on Saturday, then mid 50s on Sunday.

The next big weather change will be on Monday. The coolest air of the season will arrive. Along the front there is a low end chance for a shower.

Tuesday and Wednesday highs will barely break 70 degrees. The coldest night will be Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 30s.

The long term trend is cooler than average with near average rainfall.

Nothing of note in the tropics besides Tropical Storm Karl that will continue to meander in the Gulf before crashing into Mexico

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Coffee County's Willie Spence was one of three finalists on American Idol in 2021.
Willie Spence, American Idol runner-up and Douglas native, dies in Tenn. crash
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Christopher Tyreq James was arrested in connection to the death of Derrick Herring.
18-year-old charged in Cairo man’s shooting death
Rev. Charles Sherrod died at 85 on Tuesday. He died of natural causes at his home in Albany.
Charles Sherrod, Albany Civil Rights Movement spearhead, dies at 85
WALB
“Sometimes you fall behind and just need a little help to get you back above water, but I’m about to be out my house,” Georgia Rental Assistance leaves some searching for answers

