Front Passes, Beautiful Weekend Ahead

The rain is now over. Accumulations over the last 2 days are 1-2″ for most, and as high as 3-4′' for our viewing area. That is much needed drought relief.

We’ll warm to the low to mid 80s today. Cool air begins to filter in this evening, making it feel more comfortable outside. Dew points will drop from the 60s to the 40s this time tomorrow. A fall-like feel.

Temperatures start off in the low to mid 50s on Friday with clear skies. Highs near 80°. The evening will be great for Friday football.

The weekend will be a gradual warmup.

Highs in the lower 80s on Saturday, then mid 80s on Sunday. Lows near 50° on Saturday, then mid 50s on Sunday.

The next big weather change will be on Monday. The coolest air of the season will arrive. Along the front there is a low end chance for a shower.

Tuesday and Wednesday highs will barely break 70 degrees. The coldest night will be Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 30s.

The long term trend is cooler than average with near average rainfall.

Nothing of note in the tropics besides Tropical Storm Karl that will continue to meander in the Gulf before crashing into Mexico

