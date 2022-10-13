Fourth annual ‘Howl-o-ween’ event set for Oct. 26

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Join WALB on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Blackshear Veterinary Hospital in Cordele for the fourth Annual Howl-o-ween event.

We need your help to stuff the truck provided by Parker Chevrolet with all things animal. That includes unopened bags and cans of dog and cat food, litter and beds.

All donations will go directly to the Cordele Animal Shelter to help keep the animals happy, healthy and fed.

Grab a donation on Oct. 26th and head to Blackshear Veterinary Hospital and help us stuff the truck for the Cordele Animal Shelter.

