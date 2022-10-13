Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Fourth annual ‘Howl-o-ween’ event set for Oct. 26

We need your help to stuff the truck provided by Parker Chevrolet with all things animal. That...
We need your help to stuff the truck provided by Parker Chevrolet with all things animal. That includes unopened bags and cans of dog and cat food, litter and beds.(Source: WALB)
By WALB Sales
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Join WALB on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Blackshear Veterinary Hospital in Cordele for the fourth Annual Howl-o-ween event.

We need your help to stuff the truck provided by Parker Chevrolet with all things animal. That includes unopened bags and cans of dog and cat food, litter and beds.

All donations will go directly to the Cordele Animal Shelter to help keep the animals happy, healthy and fed.

Grab a donation on Oct. 26th and head to Blackshear Veterinary Hospital and help us stuff the truck for the Cordele Animal Shelter.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coffee County's Willie Spence was one of three finalists on American Idol in 2021.
Willie Spence, American Idol runner-up and Douglas native, dies in Tenn. crash
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Christopher Tyreq James was arrested in connection to the death of Derrick Herring.
18-year-old charged in Cairo man’s shooting death
Rev. Charles Sherrod died at 85 on Tuesday. He died of natural causes at his home in Albany.
Charles Sherrod, Albany Civil Rights Movement spearhead, dies at 85
WALB
“Sometimes you fall behind and just need a little help to get you back above water, but I’m about to be out my house,” Georgia Rental Assistance leaves some searching for answers

Latest News

Valdosta Main Street hosts Taste of Downtown
Valdosta Main Street hosts Taste of Downtown
The animal was found north of Dorough Road/Old Penia Road on Monday, Oct. 3. It is a female.
Have you lost this animal in Crisp Co.?
The Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie returns on Oct. 18.
The Sunbelt Ag Expo returns soon. Here’s everything you need to know.
volunteers walked along the river picking up trash Saturday morning.
Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful cleans up along Flint River