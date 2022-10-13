Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office to receive $50K for bulletproof vests

Funds will be used to purchase ballistic vests for the Crisp County Sheriff's Office like the...
Funds will be used to purchase ballistic vests for the Crisp County Sheriff's Office like the ones seen above.(City of North Port)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is set to receive a $50,000 grant from Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) to buy ballistic vests.

This funding will be used to support Mid-South Special Response Team (SRT) in buying vests to offer protection against gunfire, explosives or hazardous materials they may face during various incidents, including domestic terrorism, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

The Mid-South SRT is responsible for responding to all incidents that are beyond the capability of patrol responders. SRT has members from multiple agencies. Some incidents where Mid-South SRT is used include barricaded gunmen, hostage situations, active shooters, high-risk warrant service and other high-level threat encounters.

“I would like to thank Gov. Brian Kemp and GEMA/HS Director James Stallings for their continued support of local law enforcement, emergency management and homeland security,” Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock said in a statement.

The program was funded through money given by the State Homeland Security Program (SHSP).

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coffee County's Willie Spence was one of three finalists on American Idol in 2021.
Willie Spence, American Idol runner-up and Douglas native, dies in Tenn. crash
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Christopher Tyreq James was arrested in connection to the death of Derrick Herring.
18-year-old charged in Cairo man’s shooting death
Rev. Charles Sherrod died at 85 on Tuesday. He died of natural causes at his home in Albany.
Charles Sherrod, Albany Civil Rights Movement spearhead, dies at 85
WALB
“Sometimes you fall behind and just need a little help to get you back above water, but I’m about to be out my house,” Georgia Rental Assistance leaves some searching for answers

Latest News

There is a program that will help Georgia homeowners with mortgage assistance; who suffered...
Georgians who struggled with their mortgage because of the pandemic may be in luck
Photo of Mico Dennard Waters
Man arrested on 15 warrants after shooting at multiple people in Cordele, CPD says
From left: Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock
Virtually tied, Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock prepping for one and only debate
‘It’s never been easier to vote’: Brad Raffensperger speaks on voting in Georgia