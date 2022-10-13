Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office to receive $50K for bulletproof vests

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is set to receive a $50,000 grant from Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) to buy ballistic vests.

This funding will be used to support Mid-South Special Response Team (SRT) in buying vests to offer protection against gunfire, explosives or hazardous materials they may face during various incidents, including domestic terrorism, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

The Mid-South SRT is responsible for responding to all incidents that are beyond the capability of patrol responders. SRT has members from multiple agencies. Some incidents where Mid-South SRT is used include barricaded gunmen, hostage situations, active shooters, high-risk warrant service and other high-level threat encounters.

“I would like to thank Gov. Brian Kemp and GEMA/HS Director James Stallings for their continued support of local law enforcement, emergency management and homeland security,” Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock said in a statement.

The program was funded through money given by the State Homeland Security Program (SHSP).

