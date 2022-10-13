Ask the Expert
Coach of the Week: Jeff Hammond of Worth County

By Morgan Jackson
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Behind every good player there’s a good coach.

Our week 7 coach of the week is Jeff Hammond of the Worth County Rams. Hammond is in his first year at Worth and has lead the rams to a 6-0 start for the first time since 1989. The Rams have averaged just over 2 wins a season since 2017, but that winning culture is back in Sylvester. The Rams got a big win Friday over Dodge County after being down 27-14 at the half. They came back and pulled out a 47-38 win to remain undefeated. Hammond credited his past experience for the success.

“You pick something from a lot of guys. I worked for Trey Wolfe for 5 years at Early County and his demeanor, and how he he handled his program. Then having a chance to coach for Rush at Colquitt for 8 years and it was a total different environment. Running a program more like a college than a high school team. And my last couple of years I got to work for Robby Pruitt who is an unbelievable head coach and an even better person and they all give me a little bit that I try to steal,” said Hammond.

