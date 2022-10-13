Behavorial health van reported stolen in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A van belonging to Aspire Behavioral Health was reported stolen, according to the Albany Police Department.

The van was reported missing on Wednesday. The person that reported the van missing said that there is video surveillance that the van was stolen on Sept. 18.

It was stolen from a parking lot in the 300 block of William Jr. Street.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.

