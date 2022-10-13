Ask the Expert
1880s Levi’s found in mine shaft sell for $87,000

Some seriously pricey dungarees: a pair of Levi's jeans from the 1880s found in a mine shaft...
Some seriously pricey dungarees: a pair of Levi's jeans from the 1880s found in a mine shaft sell at auction for more than $87,000.(Twitter|@denimdoctors/@ziphtc)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(CNN) – Some people pay top dollar for vintage clothes, but a recent purchase in New Mexico is on a whole new level.

A pair of Levi’s from the 1880s just sold at auction for more than $87,000.

The jeans were bought together by two men, 23-year-old Kyle Hautner and Zip Stevenson, the owner of a vintage denim store.

The Levi’s were found in an abandoned mine several years ago. Only a couple of similar pairs of jeans exist, but they’re kept in museums and too delicate to wear.

Some seriously pricey dungarees: a pair of Levi's jeans from the 1880s found in a mine shaft...
Some seriously pricey dungarees: a pair of Levi's jeans from the 1880s found in a mine shaft sell at auction for more than $87,000.(Twitter|@denimdoctors/@ziphtc)

Stevenson said this pair is surprisingly durable and can be worn. The jeans have a 38-inch waist and 32-inch length.

Stevenson said they would consider selling to a private buyer but would prefer the jeans to be bought and displayed in a museum, such as the Smithsonian or the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

For the time being, the Levi’s are being kept in a safety deposit box in Los Angeles.

The jeans are available for viewing by appointment.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

