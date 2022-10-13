1 injured in Thomasville shooting

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting in Thomasville, according to the Thomasville Police Department.

The incident happened at the 400 block of Webster Street around 3:30 p.m.

Police said one person is in custody for questioning.

The person shot was taken to a hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

