1 injured in Thomasville shooting

It happened at the 400 block of Webster Street around 3:30 p.m.
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting in Thomasville, according to the Thomasville Police Department.

The incident happened at the 400 block of Webster Street around 3:30 p.m.

Police said one person is in custody for questioning.

The person shot was taken to a hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

