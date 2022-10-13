1 injured in Thomasville shooting
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting in Thomasville, according to the Thomasville Police Department.
The incident happened at the 400 block of Webster Street around 3:30 p.m.
Police said one person is in custody for questioning.
The person shot was taken to a hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.