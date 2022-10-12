Ask the Expert
Willie Spence, American Idol runner-up and Douglas native, dies in Tenn. crash

Coffee County's Willie Spence was one of three finalists on American Idol in 2021.
Coffee County's Willie Spence was one of three finalists on American Idol in 2021.
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Willie Spence, a runner-up on American Idol and Douglas native, was killed in a crash that happened in Tennessee Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened in Marion County on I-24 East.

The vehicle Spence was in collided with the back of a tractor trailer that was stopped on the road’s shoulder, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Spence was one of three finalists on American Idol in 2021.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

Charles Sherrod, Albany Civil Rights Movement spearhead, dies at 85
Charles Sherrod, Albany Civil Rights Movement spearhead, dies at 85
Charles Sherrod, Albany Civil Rights Movement spearhead, dies at 85
Charles Sherrod, Albany Civil Rights Movement spearhead, dies at 85
