Willie Spence, American Idol runner-up and Douglas native, dies in Tenn. crash
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Willie Spence, a runner-up on American Idol and Douglas native, was killed in a crash that happened in Tennessee Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened in Marion County on I-24 East.
The vehicle Spence was in collided with the back of a tractor trailer that was stopped on the road’s shoulder, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Spence was one of three finalists on American Idol in 2021.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
