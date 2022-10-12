Willie Spence, American Idol runner-up and Douglas native, dies in Tenn. crash

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Willie Spence, a runner-up on American Idol and Douglas native, was killed in a crash that happened in Tennessee Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened in Marion County on I-24 East.

The vehicle Spence was in collided with the back of a tractor trailer that was stopped on the road’s shoulder, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Spence was one of three finalists on American Idol in 2021.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

