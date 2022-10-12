Ask the Expert
Thomasville football team raising money for Columbus family killed on way home from game

Members of the Jakes' family were killed in a car crash driving home from Carver football game against Thomasville.
Members of the Jakes’ family were killed in a car crash driving home from Carver football game against Thomasville.
By Lenah Allen
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville High School football team is asking for help raising money for a Columbus football player that just lost his family.

Braylon Jakes’ mother, father and sister were heading back home after his game against Thomasville when they were killed in a fiery head-on collision crash. It happened on GA 520 in Webster County.

Braylon's family was involved in a fiery crash that took the life of his sister, mother and father.(wtvm)
Braylon's family was involved in a fiery crash that took the life of his sister, mother and father.(wtvm)

“I’m shocked. Like how does that happen? How they’re there one second then they’re not. I can’t imagine how it would feel,” said Blease Conklin, a Thomasville High School football player.

The Thomasville Bulldogs are still at a loss for words after hearing of the tragedy. They have already sent over a card and $500 hoping to relieve the pain and great loss Braylon is going through.

Conklin said it’s easy for him to put down his cleats and lend a helping hand.

“I just want to offer support any way I can,” he said.

The team is coming together off the field to make sure that Braylon is receiving any support they can offer during his time of need.

The football team has already donated $500 to the Jakes family.(WALB)
The football team has already donated $500 to the Jakes family.(WALB)

Coklin’s mom, who is a part of Fellowship Christian Athletes, is also coming up with ways the organization can help the Jakes’ family. She says the most important thing for Braylin to know right now is that he’s not alone.

“In those times, you feel alone. You kind of wonder where to go next and who’s going to be there, especially with losing both parents you kind of wonder what’s next. And just to know that you’re not alone, there’s still people around you that will support you,” she said.

The team’s head coach Jonathon DeLay said paying it forward is a part of a winning mindset in football.

“We all know what football is and we all know what a grind it is and we all know what type of a family atmosphere it takes to make a football team. And it’s not just the players on the team that are involved. It’s their family members, their aunts, uncles, whoever and any time of those folks is hurting, it’s up to us to make sure that we support each other and try to give back where we can,” he said.

At this Friday’s game in Thomasville, a table will be set up on the home side to collect donations that will go directly to Braylin. Anyone can also donate through the Jakes’ family’s Cash App at $BrayJ23.

