Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Starbucks customers can now earn miles at Delta Airlines

Starbucks customers can now earn Delta SkyMiles under new loyalty program partnership.
Starbucks customers can now earn Delta SkyMiles under new loyalty program partnership.(CNN, DELTA AIRLINES)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Starbucks customers can now earn Delta Skymiles.

The coffee chain is partnering with Delta Airlines and awarding one mile for every dollar spent at Starbucks.

As an additional perk, on days members are scheduled to fly Delta, they will earn double stars, or reward points, on their Starbucks orders.

The brands have two of the most popular loyalty programs in the U.S. Starbucks has more than 27 million members in the country, while Delta has about 100 million global members

Customers must first link their Starbucks Rewards and Delta Skymiles accounts on online to start getting miles on purchases at the U.S. Starbucks locations.

Starbucks’ newest perk to its loyalty program comes as rival Dunkin’ recently revamped its program. Under it, members have to earn more points to redeem a free drink reward, which has sparked some outrage among members.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Christopher Tyreq James was arrested in connection to the death of Derrick Herring.
18-year-old charged in Cairo man’s shooting death
Coffee County's Willie Spence was one of three finalists on American Idol in 2021.
Willie Spence, American Idol runner-up and Douglas native, dies in Tenn. crash
Rev. Charles Sherrod died at 85 on Tuesday. He died of natural causes at his home in Albany.
Charles Sherrod, Albany Civil Rights Movement spearhead, dies at 85
One family is filing a lawsuit against three deputies with the Dougherty County Sheriff’s...
Family claims son was unlawfully detained by Dougherty Co. deputies

Latest News

This image provided by Bexar County Sheriff's Office shows James Brennand. The former San...
Fired cop posts bond after being charged in teen’s shooting
Singer/actress Brandy Norwood poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif. in this file photo from...
Brandy following doctors’ orders after medical scare; thanks fans for support
Tallokas Road is a small business in Moultrie that is fully stocked for the holiday season....
Moultrie small business stocking up for the holiday season
The groundbreaking ceremony for the Baker County Agriculture Center was held on Wednesday,...
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Baker Co. Agriculture Education Center
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Appeals court refuses to intervene in ‘Serial’ ruling