Moultrie small business stocking up for the holiday season

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - With the holiday season around the corner, current sales impact the future inventory of smaller stores.

Tallokas Road Owner Theresa Thomas said getting items stocked, whether it be decorations or costumes, is vital to keeping her doors open.

“I do a lot of my gift giving from here. We are actually, our employees are receiving gift baskets from here that Theresa is putting together for our employees. So, lots of gifts,” said Anne Swartzentruber, a client of Tallokas Road.

One client says that she visits Tallokas Roads almost every two weeks to support the store and start new traditions with her family.

“That goes back to the support. I don’t know if the general public realizes how much small businesses depend on their constant support. Again, I have to order my holiday merchandise in January. So, if I don’t have a good year before then I don’t have as much financially available to start for the next year. So, we depend on our local shoppers,” Thomas said.

Thomas said it’s a concept of “if you scratch my back I’ll scratch yours.”

This means that in order to support other small businesses in the area, they need the support from the public.

From previous sales, Thomas said the store is on track to see a 50% increase in sales for the year.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.