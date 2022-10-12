Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Moultrie small business stocking up for the holiday season

The holidays are right around the corner.
By Fallon Howard
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - With the holiday season around the corner, current sales impact the future inventory of smaller stores.

Tallokas Road Owner Theresa Thomas said getting items stocked, whether it be decorations or costumes, is vital to keeping her doors open.

“I do a lot of my gift giving from here. We are actually, our employees are receiving gift baskets from here that Theresa is putting together for our employees. So, lots of gifts,” said Anne Swartzentruber, a client of Tallokas Road.

One client says that she visits Tallokas Roads almost every two weeks to support the store and start new traditions with her family.

“That goes back to the support. I don’t know if the general public realizes how much small businesses depend on their constant support. Again, I have to order my holiday merchandise in January. So, if I don’t have a good year before then I don’t have as much financially available to start for the next year. So, we depend on our local shoppers,” Thomas said.

Thomas said it’s a concept of “if you scratch my back I’ll scratch yours.”

This means that in order to support other small businesses in the area, they need the support from the public.

From previous sales, Thomas said the store is on track to see a 50% increase in sales for the year.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Christopher Tyreq James was arrested in connection to the death of Derrick Herring.
18-year-old charged in Cairo man’s shooting death
Coffee County's Willie Spence was one of three finalists on American Idol in 2021.
Willie Spence, American Idol runner-up and Douglas native, dies in Tenn. crash
Rev. Charles Sherrod died at 85 on Tuesday. He died of natural causes at his home in Albany.
Charles Sherrod, Albany Civil Rights Movement spearhead, dies at 85
One family is filing a lawsuit against three deputies with the Dougherty County Sheriff’s...
Family claims son was unlawfully detained by Dougherty Co. deputies

Latest News

WALB
Moultrie small business preparing for holiday season
Tift County
Orgill to open new state-of-the-art distribution center in Tifton
The Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie returns on Oct. 18.
The Sunbelt Ag Expo returns soon. Here’s everything you need to know.
gas tax extension
Kemp extends suspension of gas tax until Nov. 11