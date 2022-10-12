Man arrested for trying to take VPD officer’s gun

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is now in jail for trying to take a police officer’s gun, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

37-year-old Jamal White was walking in the 2900 block of North Ashley Street when he flagged down a police car.

The officer rolled down the window and police said White tried to lunge in and take the officer’s gun.

After a struggle, the officer pulled forward and White fell on the ground. While the officer was checking on White, police said that’s when he tried to take the gun again.

White was charged with removal or attempted removal of a weapon from a public official and simple assault. He is in the Lowndes County Jail.

