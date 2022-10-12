Ask the Expert
Man arrested on 15 warrants after shooting at multiple people in Cordele, CPD says

Cordele police say the case is still under investigation.
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested on multiple aggravated assault charges after shooting at multiple people, according to the Cordele Police Department (CPD).

Mico Dennard Waters, 21, is charged with 11 counts of aggravated assault, two counts of pointing a gun at another and two counts of stalking.

Police say their investigation into two separate shootings began after incidents that happened on Sunday, Oct. 9, and Monday, Oct. 10.

On Sunday around 6:30 p.m., Waters shot at someone who was with other people, including two 5-year-olds, according to CPD. No one was hit by the gunfire. Waters then fled the scene.

On Monday, CPD says Waters again shot at the same person who he fired at on Sunday at an intersection on Martin Luther King Drive and Joe Wright. The victim, along with family members who were in the same vehicle, fled the scene and then contacted law enforcement.

In total, Waters had 15 warrants out for his arrest before he was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Waters is currently in the Crisp County Jail.

If anyone has additional information on the suspect or crimes, you can contact the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921, or non-emergency 911 at (229) 276-2690.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

