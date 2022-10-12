Listening to America: Housing Crisis

Ask the Expert
house for sale
By Roxanne Reid
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Peter Zampa is traveling the country, asking people what matters to them as they cast their ballot in the upcoming elections. This week, he speaks with a couple outside Atlanta. They’ve been looking to buy a house for about a year, but sky-high prices and interest rates have them rethinking their timing, location, and square footage requirements.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

