Kemp opens 10-point lead over Abrams in new poll | U.S. Senate race a dead heat

New AJC poll conducted by UGA also shows Republicans leading all down ballot races but many undecideds
Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams
Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams(Gray)
By Tim Darnell
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With election day less than four weeks away, a new AJC poll released Wednesday shows Gov. Brian Kemp with a 10-point lead over Democrat Stacey Abrams.

The poll, conducted Sept. 25-Oct. 4 among 1,030 likely voters, also shows U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in a dead heat in his reelection bid with Republican Herschel Walker.

The poll has a margin of error of plus/minus 3.1 points. It was conducted by the University of Georgia’s School of Policy and International Affairs and commissioned by the Georgia News Collaborative.

Seeking to become the nation’s first Black female governor, Abrams is polling at 31%, while Kemp comes in with 51%; Libertarian Shane Hazel has 2% and 6% of respondents are undecided. Warnock and Walker polled at 46% and 43% respectively, well within the poll’s margin of error. Libertarian Chase Oliver candidate polled at 4% with 6% undecided.

In the lieutenant governor’s race, Republican state Sen. Burt Jones - who is being alleged to be a fake elector in the 2020 presidential race by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis - is leading Democrat Charlie Bailey by a 43.5% to 39% margin. While Libertarian Ryan Graham is polling at 4%, almost 14% of respondents are undecided.

Full coverage of Georgia’s 2022 midterms

Further down the ballot, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is leading Bee Nguyen with 48% over the Democrat’s 34%; Libertarian Ted Metz comes in at 6% with 12% undecided. Republican Attorney General Chris Carr is also ahead in his reelection effort; Carr has 47% to Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan’s 39%. Libertarian Martin Cowen is polling at 4% with 10% undecided.

Warnock and Walker are set for their one - and so far, only - debate Friday, Oct. 14, in Savannah. Kemp and Abrams are set for two debates this month.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

