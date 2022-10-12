Ask the Expert
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Baker Co. Agriculture Education Center

By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - A new agricultural center building is being constructed in Baker County.

Students are building upon life skills like welding, wiring, small engine repair, and gardening. They also teach public speaking and event planning.

Floyd Peters was the first agriculture teacher in Baker County. He has seen the program grow.

“We need people who can maintain and operate tractors, who can read plans, who can wire buildings, who can weld, who can operate the meters from horticulture drip feeding,” Peters said.

During his nearly 40-year education journey, Peters has seen the impact of this investment on children.

“A young man who works in the governor’s office is one of my Ag students. I see them all over the place. Successful, working, they know what commitment is. They know how to go to work,” Peters said.

He’s seen the need for qualified workers in the county, which has a high unemployment rate. When he retired, Jacob Floyd took over as the new agriculture teacher at Baker County K-12. Floyd grew up with a similar agriculture center in Bainbridge.

“Now at home, I have hundreds of plants all around my house. I’m growing potatoes. Things that I didn’t know how to until I went in and stepped in the doors of FFA,” Floyd said.

Jacob Floyd is the new agriculture teacher in Baker County
Jacob Floyd is the new agriculture teacher in Baker County(WALB)

Yllen Hernandez, an 11th-grade student, was excited when she heard to new agricultural center would be built.

“It was a shocker because I never thought we’d get something so big like this. I know this is going to be something big for our school and our community because it’ll help us in the long run,” Hernandez said.

“I’m very glad that we have it, and I think it’s going to do a lot of good,” local resident, Randi Rudd said.

Rudd has 3 children, one is old enough to be in FFA. She knows the importance of having her kids involved in the program.

“This is super important for them to be in FFA. It will teach them life skills that they can use from now until whenever. You can’t learn anything just by reading a book. It’s good to have something hands-on you can use physically,” Rudd said.

The Baker County FFA program began in 2017
The Baker County FFA program began in 2017(WALB)

Rudd was involved in FFA growing up and an agriculture center helped her learn things she still uses today. Floyd Peters hopes this agriculture center also addresses a teacher shortage.

“There is no greater calling on this world than investing yourself into young people. We really have to look for agriculture education teachers. They are hard to find every year,” Floyd said.

Peters says agricultural students, indirectly are members of FFA. That will build the next generation of workers. The construction of the agriculture education center is set to be completed by spring 2023.

