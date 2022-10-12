Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Evidence in missing toddler case seized, police say

Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported...
Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported missing about three hours later.(Chatham County Police Department)
By Shea Schrader, Alyssa Jackson and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - The Chatham County Police Department announced that they have seized evidence in the case of missing toddler Quinton Simon.

Chatham County Police still haven’t said what they think may have happened to Quinton, though they continue to search for any leads.

Police said Tuesday they believe the evidence “will help move this case forward” and that they are analyzing that evidence to “see where it leads us.”

Police Chief Jeff Hadley says those working on the case have been pulling 18-hour shifts searching for Quinton.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson also addressed Quinton’s disappearance during his weekly press conference.

“This is tragic, certainly is sad,” Johnson said. “And any way that we can provide assistance to Chatham County and the Chatham County Police department as they conduct the search we will help. We’re close enough to help. We have advanced resources and some of the best professional available so as asked or requested we will provide those services.”

The Chatham County Police Department has not named any suspects or said what kind of crime may have been committed in the case of the missing child.

Quinton, a 20-month-old child, has been missing for a week. Authorities said he was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported missing about three hours later.

The Chatham County Police Department has gotten help from several agencies on the case, including the FBI, but public updates on the progress of the case have been limited.

Hadley said the limited release of information is intentional so investigators can protect any evidence they collect should the case take a criminal turn.

Copyright 2022 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Christopher Tyreq James was arrested in connection to the death of Derrick Herring.
18-year-old charged in Cairo man’s shooting death
One family is filing a lawsuit against three deputies with the Dougherty County Sheriff’s...
Family claims son was unlawfully detained by Dougherty Co. deputies
Rev. Charles Sherrod died at 85 on Tuesday. He died of natural causes at his home in Albany.
Charles Sherrod, Albany Civil Rights Movement spearhead, dies at 85
Monday would have been Kendrick Johnson's 27th birthday.
‘We’re going to let them know that Kendrick Johnson’s life matters’: Almost 10 years later, family still fighting for answers after son found dead in gym mat

Latest News

A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after admitting to vandalizing his own...
Man admits to vandalizing own property to resemble political attack
Fresh seafood is shown for sale at a grocery store, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Surfside,...
US producer price inflation eases to still-high 8.5%
A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after admitting to vandalizing his own...
Damage to property was staged to look like political attack (NO SOUND)
A view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in...
Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power
Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks to the crowd as she presents her anticipated memoir...
Michelle Obama Award will honor student memoir writers