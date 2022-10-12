Dougherty Co. raises awareness for breast cancer by hosting panel

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Early detection is one of the themes for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Dougherty County Commissioners did their part to educate the community by hosting a panel Wednesday morning.

“Breast cancer is not a death sentence. That is most important to remember,” Mona McCoy, breast cancer survivor, said.

That was just a small portion of McCoy’s experience with breast cancer. She said that even though her fight was hard, she was able to make it through with the help of her support group.

“Being able to utilize others around you to support you on your journey, having a positive mental attitude and spirituality is important in your fight to conquer breast cancer,” McCoy said.

She kept her spirits up during her journey by having a breast cancer mentor. This is someone who had experienced triple negative breast cancer to guide her through those tough times.

“A breast cancer mentor, or someone who’s a medical professional, or someone who’s already walked that journey can also advise you on different treatment options that are best for the type of breast cancer that you have,” McCoy said.

“Support can come in many different ways and it’s really important for people to just show up, to be present.” Nedra Fortson, nurse practitioner, said.

Fortson also recommends genetic testing if someone in your family has had breast cancer. This can also be vital when it comes to early detection.

“I have a personal story about that. My mother did have breast cancer. And so they are really pushing to have genetic testing, where you test all of your immediate relatives,” Fortson said.

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer for women, according to Fortson. She said that simply talking about it can empower women who may be affected.

