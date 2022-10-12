Ask the Expert
District attorney: Dougherty Co. serial rapist convicted

Duane Jabaar Ballard, 49, was found guilty on 16 counts in connection to the sexual assaults of at least nine women. He was convicted on six counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, seven counts of aggravated assault, one count of child molestation and one count of aggravated sodomy.(Source: Dougherty County Jail)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office is calling a serial rapist was found guilty in connection to several sexual assaults that happened since 2004, according to the district attorney’s office.

Duane Jabaar Ballard, 49, was found guilty on 16 counts in connection to the sexual assaults of at least nine women. He was convicted on six counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, seven counts of aggravated assault, one count of child molestation and one count of aggravated sodomy.

Officials said Ballard was linked to 12 rape incidents over 13 years.

The first rape incident happened in 2004 when a 19-year-old was sexually assaulted, according to Greg Edwards, Dougherty County district attorney.

“This began a 13-year violent spree of sexual assaults on vulnerable victims and citizens of Dougherty County,” Edwards’ office said in a release.

Said Edwards: “The victims have long suffered, and all expressed relief at the verdict. The defendant will serve his sentence behind bars for the rest of his life.”

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

