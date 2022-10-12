Ask the Expert
Coach of the Week: Charles Truitt of Randolph Clay

By Morgan Jackson
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB) - Each week we chose a coach who simply out coached the other team, and in this case this coach did just that. Coach Charles Truitt of Randolph Clay lead his team to their first win of the season. A 32-8 win over Baconton Charter.

Coach Truitt is in his first year as head coach at Randolph Clay.

He said despite the loses he told his team to continue to work hard and remember what he told them.

“Well we preached to the kids. We talked about it at the beginning of the year that the season is divided into three parts. Region game, non-region game and the playoffs if we’re fortunate enough to make it so we had a real tough non-region schedule so we felt that when we had an opportunity to play teams in our region that’d we’d have an opportunity to be competitive and be able to win a game. The kids fought hard and believed in what we stated and we were fortunate to get a win.”

The Red Devils will look to build on this win as they continue region play next week against Early County.



