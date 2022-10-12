Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Chick-fil-A has slowest drive-thru service times, report finds

A report found that Chick-fil-A restaurants have the slowest drive-thru times.
A report found that Chick-fil-A restaurants have the slowest drive-thru times.(AP/Mike Stewart, File)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A recent report found one of the more popular fast-food restaurants in the U.S. lagging behind others regarding drive-thru service times.

The 2022 QSR Drive-Thru Report shared findings this month that Chick-fil-A drive-thru times were behind other popular fast-food brands such as McDonald’s, Dunkin’ and Taco Bell.

A report found that Chick-fil-A restaurants have the slowest drive-thru times.
A report found that Chick-fil-A restaurants have the slowest drive-thru times.(QSR Magazine)

But the reason for the higher wait times was because of the restaurant’s popularity. QSR said it found that Chick-fil-A drive-thru customers were waiting longer simply because the restaurants were busier than its competition.

Chick-fil-A led all fast-food chains in the report with an average of more than five cars in its drive-thru, followed by McDonald’s with three and Wendy’s with a little more than two cars.

And according to the numbers, customers don’t seem to mind the wait, as chicken lovers gave a 93% approval rating for “speed of service” satisfaction, which only trailed Arby’s 96% rating.

Overall, the report shared that it included 1,537 completed shops from June until the end of July from 10 major fast-food brands in the U.S. for its findings.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
One family is filing a lawsuit against three deputies with the Dougherty County Sheriff’s...
Family claims son was unlawfully detained by Dougherty Co. deputies
Ambulance generic
1 shot in Dawson shooting
the mayor remembers being caught between the train and the truck but still managed to get the...
Vienna mayor turned hero in Saturday train wreck
Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching on foot for a male suspect near Patton, Mo....
Valdosta Police net drug arrest at Walmart

Latest News

Texas police officer fired after shooting and wounding a teen who had been sitting in his car.
GRAPHIC: Ex-Texas cop charged over shooting teen eating hamburger
Astronomers say a graveyard of ancient stars has been uncovered in the Milky Way.
Researchers find Milky Way’s ‘graveyard’ of dead stars
Yes on 3 ballot
Yes on 3 ballot initiative
Fresh Start Academy motto is "Changing Minds saves lives." Here students get the chance to...
Albany school offers flexibility in earning high school diplomas; Gov. Kemp visits