Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Cannabis-derived gummy worms found in 5-year-old’s Halloween candy, mom says

The package was labeled as “Delta 8,” which is a cannabinoid found in the Sativa plant.
The package was labeled as “Delta 8,” which is a cannabinoid found in the Sativa plant.
By Russell Kinsaul and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) – A mother in Missouri says she found cannabis-derived gummy worms in her 5-year-old’s Halloween candy after a trunk-or-treat event Saturday.

Tiffany Burroughs took her three young boys to the event held at JJ’s Restaurant, which hosts monthly car shows.

Restaurant co-owner Stephen Bell said the Halloween-themed event held in October, in conjunction with trunk-or-treat, always has a big turnout.

“They loved going, dressing up in their costumes,” Burroughs said.

Burroughs said she noticed an unusual package of gummy worms in a candy bowl but didn’t think much about it until she inspected the children’s candy at home.

The package was labeled as “Delta 8,” which is a cannabinoid found in the Sativa plant.

Online sellers say it can make someone high, but not like using marijuana, and that it helps a person feel calm and relaxed.

Burroughs called the police, and officers notified the restaurant.

“Me and the manager and the other owner walked through the lot. I mean we looked through everyone’s candy, and we couldn’t find anything,” Bell said.

Police also checked all the candy and didn’t find any additional packages of Delta 8.

Despite concerns that the cannabis-derived gummy worms look just like candy gummy worms, police said they believe the incident was just an accident.

“We don’t believe, at this time, there was malicious intent. That somehow these gummy worms got mixed in with candy because they do look like candy,” said Lt. Tom Wilkison of the St. Charles Police Department.

Wilkison said this incident is a reminder to all parents to make sure they inspect their children’s Halloween candy.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Christopher Tyreq James was arrested in connection to the death of Derrick Herring.
18-year-old charged in Cairo man’s shooting death
One family is filing a lawsuit against three deputies with the Dougherty County Sheriff’s...
Family claims son was unlawfully detained by Dougherty Co. deputies
Rev. Charles Sherrod died at 85 on Tuesday. He died of natural causes at his home in Albany.
Charles Sherrod, Albany Civil Rights Movement spearhead, dies at 85
Monday would have been Kendrick Johnson's 27th birthday.
‘We’re going to let them know that Kendrick Johnson’s life matters’: Almost 10 years later, family still fighting for answers after son found dead in gym mat

Latest News

Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Jury says Alex Jones should pay $965 million to people who suffered from his lies about Sandy Hook school massacre
A 91-year-old civil rights leader was attacked while walking her dog. (WCVB, Jeriline...
91-year-old civil rights activist stabbed in Boston park
A 91-year-old civil rights leader was attacked while walking her dog. (WCVB, Jeriline...
Civil rights activists attacked while walking her dog
Cordele police say the case is still under investigation.
Man arrested on 15 warrants after shooting at multiple people in Cordele, CPD says
FILE - Protestors rallying for abortion rights in North Dakota in May 2022. A North Dakota...
North Dakota high court: Judge should revisit abortion order