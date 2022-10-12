Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton to exit "The Voice" after the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton to exit "The Voice" after the show's 23rd season.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Singer Blake Shelton will be leaving NBC’s “The Voice” after next season.

The network put out a statement Tuesday saying in season 23. The show will bid farewell to Shelton and welcome some new faces.

Chance the Rapper and former One Direction member Niall Horan are set to join as first-time coaches.

Kelly Clarkson will round out the coaching lineup in the new season, set to debut next spring.

Shelton said he thought long and hard before deciding to leave the show, which he says changed his life for the better.

The singer has been a part of “The Voice” since the show’s inception in 2011.

Shelton gave a shoutout to his wife Gwen Stefani, who he met on the show, and mentioned the “lifelong bonds” he shares with other coaches and host Carson Daly.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
One family is filing a lawsuit against three deputies with the Dougherty County Sheriff’s...
Family claims son was unlawfully detained by Dougherty Co. deputies
Ambulance generic
1 shot in Dawson shooting
the mayor remembers being caught between the train and the truck but still managed to get the...
Vienna mayor turned hero in Saturday train wreck
Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching on foot for a male suspect near Patton, Mo....
Valdosta Police net drug arrest at Walmart

Latest News

Texas police officer fired after shooting and wounding a teen who had been sitting in his car.
GRAPHIC: Ex-Texas cop charged over shooting teen eating hamburger
FILE - Protesters march around the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix after the Supreme Court decision...
Arizona abortions won’t stop for a month while case proceeds
Rev. Charles Sherrod died at 85 on Tuesday. He died of natural causes at his home in Albany.
Charles Sherrod, Albany Civil Rights Movement spearhead, dies at 85
James Douglas Drayton is currently charged in connection to five murders in Spartanburg County,...
Sheriff: Suspect in 5 S.C. murders caught after armed robbery