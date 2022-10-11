‘We’re going to let them know that Kendrick Johnson’s life matters’: Almost 10 years later, family still fighting for answers after son found dead in gym mat

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been almost 10 years since the body of Lowndes High School student Kendrick Johnson was discovered in a rolled-up gym mat in his school gymnasium. Monday would’ve been his 27th birthday.

To mark what would have been another birthday, The Johnson family, friends and supporters of Justice for Kendrick gathered at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Valdosta on Monday.

Kendrick Johnson's parents, Kenneth Johnson, left, and Jacquelyn Johnson, right, are still looking for answers to their son's death. (Source: WALB)

His parents Jacquelyn and Kenneth Johnson said they are always working to find the truth about what happened to their son.

“We do have some stuff going on, that we can’t talk about it right now and it is his 10th ‘angel-versary’ coming up in January. We’re going to continue doing what we’ve been doing. We’re going to continue to fight, stand tall. We’re going to let them know that Kendrick Johnson’s life matters,” Jacquelyn said.

Happy heavenly 27th birthday to Kendrick Johnson! May your memory continue to live in the lives of everyone that came in contact with you and your story. #Forever17 pic.twitter.com/9F5t6OZY5N — Ashanti Isaac (@AshantiWALB) October 11, 2022

Earlier in 2022, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk ruled that Kendrick’s death was an accident. The sheriff’s office said he crawled in a gym mat and got stuck upside down and died.

The Johnson family said they never believed that theory.

“Kendrick Johnson deserves accountability cause there’s no such thing as justice. Cause justice means my child being here and I wouldn’t be here in this graveyard visiting him. So please come forward so we can get accountability held for the ones that took his life,” Jacquelyn said.

Said Kenneth: “And for the ones who helped covered Kendrick Johnson’s death.”

Family, friends and supporters gathered at Kendrick Johnson's grave on Monday to mark what would have been his 27th birthday. (Source: WALB)

The Johnsons said over the past 10 years, the only thing that they could do is have faith, hope and fight.

“We will always honor Kendrick and we just want them to know, we will continue to fight and continue to push for the truth to come out (about) what happened to Kendrick,” Kenneth said.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.