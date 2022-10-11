Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Week 8 Team of the Week: Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes

Video from WALB
By Aaron Meaux
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - This week we honor a team that won a state title last year. It was their first state title in 74 years.

The Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes have not lost a game in over 365 days. It was September of 2021, and on Friday night

made a statement in double A with a 42-0 thumping of the undefeated Worth County Rams. The Canes dominated in the

trenches rushing for over 300 yards and only allowing just 38. They are a team that understands its identity and knows

what it takes to play winning football.

”A lot of time and AA the teams that win are the teams that can stop the run and run the ball, we’re kind of built for that at

least offensively specifically… our offensive line is the strength of our team. We’ve got four out of five starters back and we

really challenge them to take hold of the game and kind of control the line of scrimmage. When they play well we tend to

play well and so hopefully we can continue to get better there but that has been a strength for us so far.”

Fitzgerald will head to play Jeff Davis Friday night who is winless on the season but they aren’t falling into the trap game

mindset…

”Jeff Davis has lost a lot of games but you know they’re in every game. They were beating Berrien 24-14 And some things

went down at the end of the game and then they threw an interception in the very last play of the game last week against

Dodge County so…they’re competitive and we’re going to focus on playing our best football.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance generic
1 shot in Dawson shooting
Georgia is one of 19 states that still impose jail time for simple possession of marijuana....
Should Georgia change its marijuana laws? Residents react
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced that changes will be coming to Liberty...
Dougherty Co. prepares for changes to Liberty Expressway
A woman and her children were saved from being slammed by a train early Saturday morning and...
Mother, 3 children rescued just before Vienna train crash
the mayor remembers being caught between the train and the truck but still managed to get the...
Vienna mayor turned hero in Saturday train wreck

Latest News

WALB's Play of the Week
Week 8: Final scores, vote for Play of the Week
Week 8 game of the week options
Week 8 game of the week options
Locker Room Report Week 7
Week 7 Team of the Week: Mitchell County Eagles
Week 7 Team of the Week: Mitchell County Eagles