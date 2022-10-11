Week 8 Team of the Week: Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - This week we honor a team that won a state title last year. It was their first state title in 74 years.

The Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes have not lost a game in over 365 days. It was September of 2021, and on Friday night

made a statement in double A with a 42-0 thumping of the undefeated Worth County Rams. The Canes dominated in the

trenches rushing for over 300 yards and only allowing just 38. They are a team that understands its identity and knows

what it takes to play winning football.

”A lot of time and AA the teams that win are the teams that can stop the run and run the ball, we’re kind of built for that at

least offensively specifically… our offensive line is the strength of our team. We’ve got four out of five starters back and we

really challenge them to take hold of the game and kind of control the line of scrimmage. When they play well we tend to

play well and so hopefully we can continue to get better there but that has been a strength for us so far.”

Fitzgerald will head to play Jeff Davis Friday night who is winless on the season but they aren’t falling into the trap game

mindset…

”Jeff Davis has lost a lot of games but you know they’re in every game. They were beating Berrien 24-14 And some things

went down at the end of the game and then they threw an interception in the very last play of the game last week against

Dodge County so…they’re competitive and we’re going to focus on playing our best football.”

