“Sometimes you fall behind and just need a little help to get you back above water, but I’m about to be out my house,” Georgia Rental Assistance leaves some searching for answers

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some south Georgia renters say they need immediate help or they’ll become homeless soon. They say Georgia’s Rental Assistance program isn’t working.

South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness is working with many people to try and get them some assistance. Some residents told WALB they have fallen behind on their rent and utility bills and they’re not sure how they are going to make ends meet.

The non-profit helped people complete over 150 applications for the Georgia Rental Assistance program. Processors reviewed and approved some of their claims immediately with pending payments. Then, not even 5 days later, they were denied.

“I contacted my landlord to see if maybe it was like a system error. When I contacted them, they as well said that the application was denied. I ended up reaching out to them. I’ve been reaching out to them since September 13th. Literally every day. Four or five times a day,” a renter in Valdosta said.

They tell WALB they don’t have contact information for their processors to call for the immediate attention they need because the help they got was online.

“I’ve never been without a job and I ended up losing my job due to COVID. My job ran out of funding, so that ended our contract. So, it’s even tougher with not having a job at the moment. That’s very tough,” a Valdosta renter said.

Dr. Mathis tells WALB that when Georgia started the program several years ago, they said it would be trial and error. But he feels nothing has improved and it’s still trial and error.

“And we’re running into barriers every turn we make. We’re running into obstacles. They think that we just want the money here and the saddest thing about is help can’t come soon enough,” Executive Director of South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness, Dr. Ronnie Mathis said.

On Tuesday, WALB spoke with renters who said their applications have been denied without being reviewed.

“There is no message from any processor that’s indicating that it hadn’t been opened, but yet she’s still denied. How can you deny something that you haven’t opened?” Mathis said.

Dr. Mathis says he held an event back in June to help residents get all forms completed. Therefore, for the people we spoke to, he knows they have all the required documents. Yet they’ve still been denied.

“The paperwork was done. So, I’m just confused on why I got denied, and she wasn’t helpful at all. And then she was like, ‘oh, you need the COVID-19 paperwork, and you don’t have any check stubs,’ and everything that she said I didn’t have, I had it,” a Valdosta renter said.

Almost every person WALB spoke with on Tuesday said if it wasn’t for their landlords, they would’ve been evicted. One resident said she’s lived in her house for 10 years, so they understand and they’re working with her.

“They went into my portal and seen that the paper was filled out wrong and I came here to fill it out, but by then it was denied. Sometimes you fall behind and just need a little help to get you back above water, but I’m about to be out my house,” a Valdosta renter said.

On Tuesday, WALB called the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and received no answer. WALB also emailed the regional representative for Region 11, Kelly Lane, and received no response. WALB will continue to try and get answers for these renters who are running out of time.

The non-profit is thankful for what the City of Valdosta has done, but they feel, and the residents tell WALB they feel that city and county leaders need to come forward and try and get some more funding in south Georgia.

