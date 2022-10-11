Orgill to open new state-of-the-art distribution center in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A new state-of-the-art distribution center will open in Tifton in 2024.

Orgill will replace its current distribution center in Tifton with a new state-of-the-art 800,000-square-foot distribution center.

The current facility is 650,000 square feet and employs over 300 people.

“Twenty-seven years ago, we opened our second distribution center ever in Tifton which was a huge milestone and foundational step in our growth to a national and international distributor. Many of our managers and employees in Tifton today helped us open that distribution center in 1995. Today, that team will lead the company into the next step in automation and efficiency at Orgill,” Boyden Moore, Orgill CEO and president, said. “Getting products to our customers in a timely and efficient manner is core to serving our customers. This new facility will enhance our ability to do that and ensure that we deliver on our promise to help our customers be successful.”

Orgill representatives said the new distribution center will bring additional jobs.

“The new distribution center will help increase our capacity, but at the same time, we will be building in new features and utilizing new technologies to create greater efficiencies that enhance productivity and accuracy,” said Randy Williams, Orgill executive vice president of distribution. “We also project that, with the larger facility, the number of employees at the location will grow in the coming years.”

Construction will start towards the end of 2022. Work is expected to be completed in early 2024.

