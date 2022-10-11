Ask the Expert
Have you lost your goat in Crisp Co.?

The goat was found north of Dorough Road/Old Penia Road on Monday, Oct. 3. The goat is a female.
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CORDELE Ga. (WALB) - Have you or someone you know misplaced their goat? Well, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) may have it.

The goat was found north of Dorough Road/Old Penia Road on Monday, Oct. 3. The goat is a female.

If you recognize the animal or know of its owner, you are asked to call the CCSO Animal Services at (229) 406-4724 or (229) 276-2600.

