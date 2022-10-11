Family pleas for information in missing Albany woman case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking the public for help to find a 23-year-old woman who has been missing for almost two months.

Lacambria Toomer has been missing since Aug. 13.

Melissa Caldwell, Toomer’s mother, claimed Toomer was a victim of domestic abuse. She said it’s out of character for her daughter to not answer her phone or stay in touch.

Her family just wants answers.

“So I’m not saying it’s my fault but I could have just let her come and stay with me. I could have done that. Things would be better right now. So, she leaned on him a whole lot and ended up going back to stay with him and going on road trips. So without a shadow of a doubt, she was always on the road and on road trips,” Caldwell said.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

