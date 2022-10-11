Ask the Expert
Family, friends gather for fallen Cook Co. lawman’s funeral

Video from WALB
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, friends and family paid their last respects to a Cook County lawman that died after trying to break up a school fight.

Terry Arnold was being promoted to major at the time of his death — which is how the Cook County Sheriff’s Office wants him remembered.

His funeral services were held at Cook County High School on Monday.
Many of Arnold’s family and friends said he was a proud officer, dad, uncle, grandfather and more. He cared about any and everyone. He was also a huge fan of the Cook High School Hornets, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Atlanta Braves.

Procession honoring fallen Cook Co. sheriff’s captain ends in Adel

“Maj. Arnold and I go way back probably 42 years ago when he first came to Adel,” Doug Hanks, Cook County sheriff, said. “He’d come over to the house, we’d watch Georgia ball games together, Braves together, cook for several community functions. He was just always there anytime you needed him.

He died after trying to break up a high school fight.
Family and friends said Arnold wouldn’t want to be remembered for passing away in the line of duty, but for all he has done for his community.

