DETAILS: Double homicide leaves 64-year-old and toddler dead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A double homicide in Columbus is leaving more questions than answers.

We’re learning more about the crime scene where a grandmother and her 19-month-old grandchild were shot and killed.

“A situation like this is really a tear-jerker,” Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan told us. “It’s a heartbreaker.”

On Monday, police responded to the 2600 block of Hilton Avenue concerning a welfare check. That’s when they found 64-year-old Ursula Dietz and 19-month-old Elenor Dietz dead.

Coroner Buddy Bryan says Ursula was found laying in the foyer with multiple gunshot wounds at about 2:15, and the toddler, found dead in her nursery crib with multiple gunshot wounds.

“Anytime family members are involved, it’s domestic,” Bryan explained. “Whether it’s a husband and wife, father-son, whatever...”

25-year-old Kevin Dietz now behind bars... charged with 2 counts of Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. Dietz-- the son of Ursula and uncle to the toddler.

“We have double homicides like this very rarely,” Bryan said. “Maybe once or twice a year... A lot of time it’s a suicide homicide, a domestic-type situation. Then we do have double homicides where it’s gang-related, drug-related, things of that nature. More side on the domestic end than what we experienced yesterday.”

Bryan said he spoke with the Dietz family, and they are in utter shock, as Ursula owned the long-time business ‘Bare Ware Pottery.’

The big question as to why this happened, is still a mystery.

News Leader 9′s Ashlee Williams did speak with family, but they did not want to talk about this unthinkable crime leaving them in mourning.

Kevin Dietz has a preliminary hearing in Recorders Court Wednesday morning at 9.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to ease the financial burden of the family of the victims. Over $2,000 already have been set up so far.

To donate, click here.

