Charles Sherrod, Albany Civil Rights Movement spearhead, dies at 85

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The man that spearheaded the Albany Civil Rights Movement has died.

Rev. Charles Sherrod died at 85 on Tuesday. He died of natural causes at his home in Albany.

“He was a great husband, a great father and a great servant to his community,” Shirley Sherrod, Charles’ wife, said. “His life serves as a shining example of service to one’s fellow man.”

Sherrod came to Albany in the early 1960s to help the Black community register to vote.

“His mastery at organizing mass meetings and empowering Black youth to stand up for their rights, mobilized parents and the status quo to get off the sidelines. The result was The Albany Movement that garnered national and international attention and attracted scores of demonstrators, including Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” Augustine Monica Films said in a press release announcing Sherrod’s death.

Sherrod was one of the first Black Albany city commissioners and served from 1976-90. He also was elected as a state senator in 1996. He also previously taught at Albany State University.

Sherrod is survived by his two children, and five granddaughters, among other family members.

Services are planned for Oct. 15, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

A celebration of life and funeral will be at Mount Zion Church on Westover Boulevard. Interment will follow at New Communities at Cypress Pond on Old Pretoria Road.

