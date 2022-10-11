Albany school offers flexibility in earning high school diplomas; Gov. Kemp visits the school

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) — Fresh Start Academy is just that — a chance for students to get their high-school diploma under certain modifications.

Here at Fresh Start Academy, their motto is “changing mindsets, changes lives.” Students get a chance to learn in a small, hands-on environment, and in a way, that best suits their learning needs.

“Once we got the program off the ground and running, we are very excited about the fact that we graduated 52 kids last year. And when you look at the bigger picture, these 52 kids might not have been successful had they not had the fresh start model available. And so we are pleased with that and on track to pass that we are on pace to mass that record or hopefully eclipse that record,” Director of Fresh Start Academy Americus, Horace Reid said.

Fresh Start Academy's motto is "Changing Minds saves lives." Here students get the chance to learn in a way that suits their needs. (Source: WALB)

The school says it’s important for them to hone in on students getting “A fresh start.” Most of the students at the school either have full-time jobs, kids, or other responsibilities.

Fresh Start Academy gives students flexibility when needed.

“Our flexible schedule and most of our teachers are retired and so they come to us with a wealth of knowledge. And one of the things that is very important is that we require relationship building,” Regional Director for Fresh Start Academy Americus, Patricia Jackson said.

Part of students’ success is built upon the relationships they build with teachers. Here they have a chance to learn at a pace that works best to accommodate their needs.

On Tuesday, students had the opportunity to serve on a panel, asking Georgia Governor Brian Kemp about the political process. The administration and staff said hoped the students will take away a new perspective on how government leaders serve. We will have details from that panel on our website.

A lot of the students who served on the panel have an interest in going into politics.

Gov. Kemp was able to address some of the students’ questions about minority and rural student success.

“It’s great for you to learn, instead of assuming try and ask questions and try and get out there, it’s better to ask questions and meet new people and you never know how it might go, you might want to get into politics and talking to the governor or any politician might help you,” said Marion Hogan a senior at Fresh Start Academy Americus Campus.

Here at Fresh Start Academy, their motto is “changing mindsets changes lives.” The administration and staff hope the students can learn from a unique opportunity to meet and learn more about the political process.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.