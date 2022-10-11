Ask the Expert
18-year-old charged in Cairo man’s shooting death

Christopher Tyreq James was arrested in connection to the death of Derrick Herring.
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the 2021 shooting death of a Cairo man, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Christopher Tyreq James was arrested in connection to the death of Derrick Herring. Herring was found shot to death in the 800 block of 8th Street NW in May 2021. James was arrested on Oct. 6 in the same block of 8th Street NW, according to the GBI.

James was charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

He was taken to the Grady County Jail.

The GBI said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at (229) 225-4090 or the anonymous tip line at (1-800) 597-8477.

