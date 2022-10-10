Ask the Expert
Valdosta Police net drug arrest at Walmart

By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Valdosta Police Officers made a response to an emergency 9-1-1 call about an incident of shoplifting that was in progress at Walmart on 340 Norman Drive, Friday afternoon.

Officers were able to make contact with Wade Russell when they arrived on the scene. It was confirmed that Russell, 53, had a shopping cart full of unpurchased items which amounted to $623.

While being detained, officers found suspected marijuana on Russell and a backpack that contained approximately 46.40 grams of cocaine, 5.5 grams of marijuana, scales, and packaging items consistent with the distribution of narcotics.

Russell is currently in police custody at Lowndes County Jail on the following charges:

  • Trafficking in cocaine-felony
  • Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute-felony
  • Possession and use of drug-related items
  • Theft by shoplifting.

“This was an outstanding job by our responding officers to identify the suspect and thoroughly investigate the incident. Their hard work resulted in the seizure of dangerous narcotics before they could get to our city streets.” Said Valdosta Police Chief Officer, Leslie Manahan.

