Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

UPDATE: Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport website back online

May have been caused by Russian-speaking hackers
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport(Hartsfield-Jackson handout)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is reporting that its website is back online. They did not provide any other information.

ORIGINAL STORY

The website for Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is currently experiencing issues.

As of 8:30 a.m., the website is not accessible.

A representative for Hartsfield-Jackson says they are looking into it. No other information was provided.

“We are aware of the problem, we are looking into it, and will provide more information when it becomes available.”

It appears that the websites for Los Angeles, California, Des Moines, Iowa, and Jackson, Mississippi, are experiencing or did experience similar problems on Monday morning.

Websites for other major airports such as John F. Kennedy in New York City, Chicago’s O’Hare, Seattle-Tacoma, and Miami, Florida, appear unaffected.

According to CNN, Russian-speaking hackers known as Killnet are claiming responsibility. At this time, it does not appear that the website issues are impacting operations but it may prevent travelers from obtaining information about things such as parking, security wait time and more.

The type of cyberattack used by Killnet is known as “distributed denial of service.” Hackers flood a targeted website with so much phony web traffic that it knocks the website offline.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance generic
1 shot in Dawson shooting
Georgia is one of 19 states that still impose jail time for simple possession of marijuana....
Should Georgia change its marijuana laws? Residents react
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced that changes will be coming to Liberty...
Dougherty Co. prepares for changes to Liberty Expressway
A woman and her children were saved from being slammed by a train early Saturday morning and...
Mother, 3 children rescued just before Vienna train crash
the mayor remembers being caught between the train and the truck but still managed to get the...
Vienna mayor turned hero in Saturday train wreck

Latest News

One family is filing a lawsuit against three deputies with the Dougherty County Sheriff’s...
Family claims son was unlawfully detained by Dougherty Co. deputies
The Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie returns on Oct. 18.
The Sunbelt Ag Expo returns soon. Here’s everything you need to know.
Albany and Dougherty County commissioners are moving forward on their plans for the former...
Albany, Dougherty Co. moving forward with plans for former National Guard Armory
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rises from GOP fringe to front
Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching on foot for a male suspect near Patton, Mo....
Valdosta Police net drug arrest at Walmart