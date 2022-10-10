UPDATE: Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport website back online

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is reporting that its website is back online. They did not provide any other information.

🚨ATL’s website (https://t.co/mbOm4q5YcL) is up and running after an incident early this morning that made it inaccessible to the public. An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway. At no time were operations at the airport impacted. — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) October 10, 2022

The website for Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is currently experiencing issues.

As of 8:30 a.m., the website is not accessible.

A representative for Hartsfield-Jackson says they are looking into it. No other information was provided.

“We are aware of the problem, we are looking into it, and will provide more information when it becomes available.”

It appears that the websites for Los Angeles, California, Des Moines, Iowa, and Jackson, Mississippi, are experiencing or did experience similar problems on Monday morning.

Websites for other major airports such as John F. Kennedy in New York City, Chicago’s O’Hare, Seattle-Tacoma, and Miami, Florida, appear unaffected.

According to CNN, Russian-speaking hackers known as Killnet are claiming responsibility. At this time, it does not appear that the website issues are impacting operations but it may prevent travelers from obtaining information about things such as parking, security wait time and more.

The type of cyberattack used by Killnet is known as “distributed denial of service.” Hackers flood a targeted website with so much phony web traffic that it knocks the website offline.

