Tuesday, Oct. 11, is the last day to register to vote in November elections

Georgia’s nationally watched midterms could tip balance of power in the U.S. Senate
FILE - A worker returns voting machines to storage at the Fulton County Election preparation...
FILE - A worker returns voting machines to storage at the Fulton County Election preparation Center on Nov. 4, 2020 in Atlanta, Ga. The list of security breaches at local election offices since the 2020 election keeps growing, with investigations ongoing in at least three states, Colorado, Georgia and Michigan. Security experts say the breaches by themselves have not necessarily increased threats to the November elections, but say they increase the possibility that rogue election workers could access election equipment to launch attacks. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Tim Darnell
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tuesday, Oct. 11, marks exactly four weeks until Georgia’s nationally watched midterm elections and is also the last day to register to vote in those November contests.

Additionally, all Georgians should take time now to double-check their voter registration so it can be corrected or updated before Tuesday’s deadline to register, said Aunna Dennis, Common Cause Georgia’s executive director.

“Our democracy works best when we all are heard at the ballot box,” Dennis said. “Please encourage your loved ones, friends, colleagues, and neighbors to spend a few minutes ensuring their right to vote is intact and ready for November 8.”

Georgians can register to vote online at this link and make any needed changes to existing voter registrations.

Georgia does not allow same-day registration, meaning Tuesday’s deadline is the last chance for people who recently moved to Georgia, or will have turned 18 by Election Day, to register to vote on Nov. 8.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

