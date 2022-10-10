Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three members of the same Columbus family lost their lives in a car wreck Friday night on the way back from watching their son’s football game in Thomasville, Georgia... leaving behind their 15-year-old son and several other family members.

Police say Byron, Katrina and sister, Kamryn Jakes, were driving home from their son, Braylon’s, football game Friday night when a car crossed into their lane, causing a head on collision and the car erupting in flames.

News Leader 9′s Ashlee Williams spoke with family members who say they are putting all their trust in God through this process of grief.

JACQUELINE JAKES/ GRANDMOTHER:

“Things went wrong... never, ever expected anything like this... never,” Jacqueline Jakes, grandmother to Braylon Jakes, said.

Braylon Jakes, a sophomore at Carver High School, playing in a football game against Thomasville Friday night. He rode the bus home with his team mates, but his father, 45-year-old Byron Jakes, Mother 43-year-old Katrina Jakes and his sister 10 year old Kamryn Jakes were killed tragically in a head on collision on their way home.

Now, Braylon is left without a mother, father and sister...

“My babies, those were my babies, but I have Braylon to love on,” Jacqueline Jakes explained. “I have to be strong for him.”

Braylon’s grandmother, Jacqueline Jakes, said he is trying to stay busy during this tragic time: “Braylon is hanging in there right now. He’s doing fine. He’s laughing and happy right now. His football team was out here yesterday and they had such a fun time. He joked around and played. Right now, he’s doing ok.”

Looking back on the lives lost, family friend Tamika Huff-Johnson remembers Katrina, her best friend and her loved ones.

“She was such a sweet, kind person,” Huff-Johnson told us. “She just lights up a room when she walks in. She has that aura about her. She’s just special. Kamryn had that same special glow about her... You just couldn’t help but smile Just great people... Byron, the same just straight to the point. You knew how he felt because he was going to tell you straight.”

“It’s hard to bury a child, but I just can’t fathom and imagine having to bury the whole family... practically the whole family,” Jacqueline said in tears.

Katrina Jakes also leaves behind an older son, Brian.

If you’d like to help the Jakes’ family funeral expenses, you can cash app Braylon at $Brayj23.

