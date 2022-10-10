Grandmother, 19-month-old dead after shooting on Hilton Ave. in Columbus
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested in a double homicide of a grandmother and baby on Hilton Avenue in Columbus.
According to Coroner Buddy Bryan, 64-year-old Ursula Dietz and her 19-month-old granddaughter, Elenor Dietz, were pronounced dead at 2:10 p.m. on Oct. 10 from multiple gunshot wounds.
Ursula Dietz’s son, Kevin Dietz, has been taken into custody for the killings.
Details on this investigation are still limited.
