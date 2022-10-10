Finally, rain returns

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful fall weather continues on a very dry note. Tonight, clear with patch fog and lows in the upper 50s low 60s followed by sunshine and highs mid 80s Wednesday. Finally, a cold front slide east with the first opportunity for rain in about a month. Showers and thunderstorms likely Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. Behind the boundary drier and much cooler air filters in on brisk NW winds Friday and holds through the weekend.

Look for another round of spectacular weather. Days sunny and cool with highs mid 70s to low 80s and nights a bit chilly as lows drop into the mid-upper 40s.

In the tropics quiet on the 4th Anniversary of Hurricane Michael leaving a swath of destruction behind on its patch across the state.

