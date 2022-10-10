Family claims son was unlawfully detained by Dougherty Co. deputies

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One family is filing a lawsuit against three deputies with the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office. They claim their teenage son was wrongfully detained. Something, they argue, stems from their son’s relationship with one of the deputies’ daughters.

The legal notice states problems started when Andrew and Carolyn Griffin say their child was wrongfully detained by two deputies. It claims the deputies were sent by Chief Deputy Terron Hayes.

The child at the center of the lawsuit is a Westover High School student. He was dating Hayes’ daughter on and off before breaking up.

The child’s mother, Carolyn Griffin, said things took a turn for the worse.

She said she was going through her son’s phone when the former girlfriend was accidentally called. Something his mother said led to her child being wrongfully detained while he was at school.

Carolyn Griffin is the minor's mother. (WALB)

“If it’s that easy to tell two (deputies), I know one of the guys was a lieutenant or both of them were a lieutenant. To just tell them to go to a high school and pick up a child,” Carolyn said. “And they do it off the rip with no kind of post work, no kind of why. I even asked them, I said, ‘y’all are like doing work on taxpayer’s time pretty much for a personal favor for your homeboy.’”

This happened in September. Since then, Carolyn said her family has done everything to work with the school to keep her son and the former girlfriend separated.

She said she feels Hayes intimidated her son, like showing up to his football practice in a marked car.

The family is seeking over $3 million.

Attorney J. Edward Shipp is representing the Griffin family in this case. (WALB)

The family’s attorney, J. Edward Shipp, said he believes Hayes abused his power.

“We’re asking for full termination of Chief Deputy Terron Hayes. We’re asking for the full termination of the two deputies who were involved in this,” Shipp said. “And as we continue to go down our investigation, we’ll definitely be asking for the termination of any other officers involved in this situation. Because it doesn’t make sense.”

Andrew Griffin is the minor's father. (WALB)

Andrew said law enforcement failed his son.

“Law officers are supposed to be there for his protection and to serve him. He should be enjoying his senior year, but instead, he’s walking about the school on eggshells trying to avoid being in the same room as this girl,” his father said.

WALB News 10 has reached out to Hayes who, as of the time of this posting, has not responded. WALB also reached out to the Dougherty County School System, but they did not want to comment on the situation.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.