Fall Rollercoaster Weather Is Here

Fall is back. Dewpoints are in the 30s, which is extremely dry.

That dry air will allow lows to fall into the lower 50s. Coolest spots in the upper 40s.

Moisture begins to slowly building early next week. That will make mornings not as cool and afternoons getting back above average.

Highs on Monday will be in the lower 80s, Tuesday in the mid 80s, and Wednesday in the upper 80s. Lows will be in the mid 50s on Tuesday, near 60° on Wednesday, and in the 60s on Thursday.

This will be followed by the coldest air of the season. Highs on Friday only get into the mid 70s and lows into Saturday will be in the 40s.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.