Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Expect to see a large increase in holiday sales this year

People shop at a Target store in Clifton, New Jersey, on Nov. 22, 2021. Get ready for holiday...
People shop at a Target store in Clifton, New Jersey, on Nov. 22, 2021. Get ready for holiday sales, experts say.(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are looking for a good deal leading into the holidays, you are in luck.

According to Adobe Analytics, consumers are going to see a sharp increase in discounting this holiday season due to inventory growth and a decrease in supply chain issues.

The company predicts the biggest discounts in electronics at 27%, up from 7% last year.

The average toy discount will be 22%.

Adobe said you will find the biggest discounts right around Thanksgiving with Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The company is also forecasting a stark slowdown in consumer spending for the remainder of the year, from over 8% in growth in 2021 to 2.5% in 2022, making it the slowest growth on record.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance generic
1 shot in Dawson shooting
Georgia is one of 19 states that still impose jail time for simple possession of marijuana....
Should Georgia change its marijuana laws? Residents react
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced that changes will be coming to Liberty...
Dougherty Co. prepares for changes to Liberty Expressway
A woman and her children were saved from being slammed by a train early Saturday morning and...
Mother, 3 children rescued just before Vienna train crash
the mayor remembers being caught between the train and the truck but still managed to get the...
Vienna mayor turned hero in Saturday train wreck

Latest News

Coroner and Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is responding to scene on Bobo Drive on Sunday,...
5 dead after emergency call at South Carolina home, authorities say
The national average price of gas is on the rise again, climbing for the third consecutive week.
Gas prices on the rise again overall, but could soon cool off in the West
President Joe Biden is seen in this file photo. A small-business advocacy group has filed a new...
Small business group files suit over Biden student loan plan
The Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie returns on Oct. 18.
The Sunbelt Ag Expo returns soon. Here’s everything you need to know.