Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

APD looking for man wanted on battery charge

Zequarium Monquarius Hightower, also known as Corey Hightower, 34, is wanted on an aggravated...
Zequarium Monquarius Hightower, also known as Corey Hightower, 34, is wanted on an aggravated battery charge.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man wanted on an aggravated battery charge.

Zequarium Monquarius Hightower, also known as Corey Hightower, 34, is wanted on an aggravated battery charge.

He is described as 5′9 and weighs 154 pounds. Police said his last known address is the Luxury Inn.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia is one of 19 states that still impose jail time for simple possession of marijuana....
Should Georgia change its marijuana laws? Residents react
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced that changes will be coming to Liberty...
Dougherty Co. prepares for changes to Liberty Expressway
Ambulance generic
1 shot in Dawson shooting
A woman and her children were saved from being slammed by a train early Saturday morning and...
Mother, 3 children rescued just before Vienna train crash
The store is set to open in October.
Habitat for Humanity clothing store set to open

Latest News

Christian Collier is wanted and considered armed and dangerous.
1 wanted in Vienna shooting incident
the mayor remembers being caught between the train and the truck but still managed to get the...
Vienna mayor turned hero in Saturday train wreck
Vienna mayor turned hero in Saturday train wreck
Vienna mayor turned hero in Saturday train wreck
Ambulance generic
1 shot in Dawson shooting