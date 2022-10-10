APD looking for man wanted on battery charge

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man wanted on an aggravated battery charge.

Zequarium Monquarius Hightower, also known as Corey Hightower, 34, is wanted on an aggravated battery charge.

He is described as 5′9 and weighs 154 pounds. Police said his last known address is the Luxury Inn.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

