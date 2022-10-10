Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Albany, Dougherty Co. moving forward with plans for former National Guard Armory

Albany and Dougherty County commissioners are moving forward on their plans for the former...
Albany and Dougherty County commissioners are moving forward on their plans for the former National Guard Armory property in downtown Albany.(Source: WALB)
By Riley Armant
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany and Dougherty County commissioners are moving forward on their plans for the former National Guard Armory property in downtown Albany.

The city and county are working together to begin the process of repurposing the armory property on Jefferson Street.

Right now, the county says they are drafting a response to a letter from Mayor Bo Dorough. In his letter, Dorough asked the county to transfer ownership of the property to the city back in March.

“We’re closing in and I look forward to this thing going forward. We’re going to respond to the mayor’s letter, and I think we’re going to get it off the ground,” Anthony Jones, District 6 county commissioner, said.

The city has plans for a new fire department headquarters on the armory property. The county hopes to put housing, a tennis court, and a pickleball court there too. They want to use SPLOST dollars to do it.

“As I’ve said earlier, we’ve been holding this money since 2005. We need to go ahead and get that money spent,” Jones said.

Dorough is also asking the county to transfer those SPLOST funds to the city, but the county would still be able to build the tennis court and pickleball courts on the property.

“I don’t foresee us having any kind of issues with this transfer of funds or this transfer of the recreation tennis racket facility,” Clinton Johnson, District 3 commissioner, said.

The county plans to discuss its response to the mayor’s letter and their final agreement at the next meeting. While there is no solid plan yet, the county is expecting to begin the process next year.

“We have not gotten this far in this phase, but we can expect maybe 2023 or 2024 to start seeing some progress on this,” Johnson said.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance generic
1 shot in Dawson shooting
Georgia is one of 19 states that still impose jail time for simple possession of marijuana....
Should Georgia change its marijuana laws? Residents react
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced that changes will be coming to Liberty...
Dougherty Co. prepares for changes to Liberty Expressway
A woman and her children were saved from being slammed by a train early Saturday morning and...
Mother, 3 children rescued just before Vienna train crash
the mayor remembers being caught between the train and the truck but still managed to get the...
Vienna mayor turned hero in Saturday train wreck

Latest News

One family is filing a lawsuit against three deputies with the Dougherty County Sheriff’s...
Family claims son was unlawfully detained by Dougherty Co. deputies
The Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie returns on Oct. 18.
The Sunbelt Ag Expo returns soon. Here’s everything you need to know.
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rises from GOP fringe to front
Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching on foot for a male suspect near Patton, Mo....
Valdosta Police net drug arrest at Walmart