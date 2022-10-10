Albany, Dougherty Co. moving forward with plans for former National Guard Armory

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany and Dougherty County commissioners are moving forward on their plans for the former National Guard Armory property in downtown Albany.

The city and county are working together to begin the process of repurposing the armory property on Jefferson Street.

Right now, the county says they are drafting a response to a letter from Mayor Bo Dorough. In his letter, Dorough asked the county to transfer ownership of the property to the city back in March.

“We’re closing in and I look forward to this thing going forward. We’re going to respond to the mayor’s letter, and I think we’re going to get it off the ground,” Anthony Jones, District 6 county commissioner, said.

The city has plans for a new fire department headquarters on the armory property. The county hopes to put housing, a tennis court, and a pickleball court there too. They want to use SPLOST dollars to do it.

“As I’ve said earlier, we’ve been holding this money since 2005. We need to go ahead and get that money spent,” Jones said.

Dorough is also asking the county to transfer those SPLOST funds to the city, but the county would still be able to build the tennis court and pickleball courts on the property.

“I don’t foresee us having any kind of issues with this transfer of funds or this transfer of the recreation tennis racket facility,” Clinton Johnson, District 3 commissioner, said.

The county plans to discuss its response to the mayor’s letter and their final agreement at the next meeting. While there is no solid plan yet, the county is expecting to begin the process next year.

“We have not gotten this far in this phase, but we can expect maybe 2023 or 2024 to start seeing some progress on this,” Johnson said.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.